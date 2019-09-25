ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- JLB Partners is planning to build a luxury apartment building on West Paces Ferry.
Atlanta City Council Member Andre Dickens tells CBS46 the problem is that the development company received $3.4 million in tax incentives. The apartments are expected to include a handful of “workforce housing” units. Ten percent of the rentals would be affordable to households making at least $103,000 -$116,000.
In 2017, the median household income of Buckhead residents was $42,000.
“If they want to get an incentive from the City of Atlanta and Fulton County then developers should provide a benefit for hardworking Atlantans or use their own money and not come for tax incentive,” says Dickens.
The developer still has to get a permit from the City of Atlanta before they can begin construction.
