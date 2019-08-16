ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of you see it while driving down the interstate every day and it’s an eyesore that just won’t go away.

“It drives down property values. It makes people look at the city a lot differently and that it’s not as well kept as we would like people to think Atlanta is,” Resident Steven Hafner said.

Steven Hafner works near the old Presidential Hotel at spaghetti junction and is holding out hope that one day it will be redeveloped.

“For years we’ve all wondered. Residents in the area and people who have been working around here are wondering what’s going to happen?” Hafner asked.

“I think it’s a fair question, it’s one that we’ve been working on. Our construction documents for the project are actually complete,” Developer Dean Peacock said.

Peacock purchased the site last year and shared his vision for the abandoned property.

The development includes a complete renovation of the old tower, as well as construction of a new 12-story building next to it providing housing, dining and a wellness center to more than 500 seniors.

And to top it off, the new $100-million state of the art development already has a name. It’s called AWAVI.

“AWAVI Life, I like it, I like it,” Hafner said.

The developer told CBS46 there are several factors holding up the project, including rising construction costs and the search for a general contractor. The cost for the project is up about $25-million from last year.

They hope to break ground in the fall of 2019.