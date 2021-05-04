DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting on Highway 78 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County caused major delays for commuters in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:35 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to an accident on the eastbound lane of Highway 78. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say an altercation in which began as a dispute at a nearby apartment complex turned mobile.
Very limited details are available at this this time; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
