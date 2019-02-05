boom

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 is gathering details into an incident that may have occurred in Chattahoochee Hills.

Fulton County residents called authorities to report a loud boom in the area believed to be from the 4500 block of Cochran Mill Road.

At least two agencies are responding to the incident.

Stay tuned to CBS46 as we continue to update this developing story.

