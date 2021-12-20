SOUTH GEORGIA (CBS46) — A Georgia man is finally free after spending 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to the Georgia Innocence Project.
43-year-old Devonia Inman was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of Taco Bell night manager Donna Brown. She was killed in the restaurant's parking lot and robbed of approximately $1,700. Her car was also stolen. Police found the car later with a distinctive homemade ski mask inside.
At Inman’s death penalty trial in 2001, the State suggested that he wore the ski mask as he shot and killed the victim. Inman’s attorneys tried to call witnesses to present evidence that another man, Hercules Brown, had actually committed- and admitted to- the murder.
But the judge at Inman’s trial refused to allow the jury to hear the testimony about Brown, and the prosecutor asserted there was not “one scintilla of evidence” linking Brown to the Taco Bell Murder. Despite Inman’s alibi and the complete lack of physical evidence tying him to the crime, Inman was convicted of armed robbery and malice murder. He was sentenced to life without parole, meaning he would die in prison.
Inman later learned that police stopped Brown as he was about to commit a robbery and found a similar mask in his car. However, the prosecutor never revealed this information during Inman's trial. Additionally, years after the trial, the Georgia Innocence Project secured DNA testing on the ski mask used in the Taco Bell murder and it matched Brown's DNA.
A new trial for Inman was sought in 2014, but Judge Buster McConnell, who presided over Inman's original death penalty trial, denied the motion, saying there was not enough evidence to justify a new trial.
Inman's fight also came to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Intercept, leading to in-depth podcasts about the case. Sundance TV also featured the case in their premiere episode of "It Couldn't Happen Here."
The Georgia Innocence Project also claims that Georgia's Attorney General fought to defend the conviction. The AG allegedly asked Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham, to dismiss Inman’s case without any hearing. Judge Graham denied the AG’s request and ruled that Inman was entitled to a hearing on the merits of his claims. The Attorney General then sought permission from the Georgia Supreme Court to appeal Judge Graham’s decision.
In 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court denied the AG’s request to appeal and then-Presiding Justice David Nahmias and then-Chief Justice Harold Melton each wrote separately to urge the Attorney General himself to exercise discretion to stop defending the apparently unjust conviction in Inman’s case.
However, the AG continued to fight. In November 2021, attorneys from Troutman and Pepper were able to persuade Judge Graham to order the state to give Inman a new trial. The AG was given 30 days to appeal. That appeal window closed on Dec. 16 and the murder convictions were overturned.
The local district attorney was given the option to re-prosecute Inman, offer a plea deal, or dismiss the underlying charges. Alapaha Judicial Circuit Chase Studstill quickly filed a motion to dismiss the underlying charges, which Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson granted this morning.
“I spent 23 years behind bars for something I didn’t do,” said Devonia Inman. “It took a really long time to fix, even though it was so clear I wasn’t guilty. I’m glad I get to finally go home, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make that possible.”
Inman says he plans to rejoin his family in California and begin the journey of readjusting and healing. Georgia is one of only 13 states that does not currently have a statutory compensation law to provide financial relief for years lost to wrongful conviction.
