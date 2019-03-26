TROUP COUNTY (CBS46) A 28-year-old Callaway High School teacher may soon face charges after an investigation into an alleged incident involving a minor.
A DFACS referral lead the Troup County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation after reports that Shea Everettte Spencer had been inappropriately touching a female student since the start of the school year.
Warrants for sexual assault were issued for the teacher, who was arrested Tuesday afternoon and transported to the county jail. At this time she has not been charged.
