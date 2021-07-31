FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Some great news out of Forsyth County thanks to the help of a special duo who rescued someone in need lost outside in the blazing heat.
On Wednesday, a Forsyth County Sheriff Officer, DFC Challinger, and K9 Flash found a senior citizen who wandered away from her home. A sheriff spokesperson tells us the lady is diagnosed with dementia.
According to authorities, it only took a few minutes before DFC Challinger and K9 Flash got her home safely.
To see more of what this dynamic team is up to, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office invites you to follow @FCSOK9Flash to keep up with his and DFC Challinger's success stories, fun, and other shenanigans.
