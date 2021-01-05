In recent days, the biggest names in politics have visited Georgia – some stumping for Republican senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue – others for Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Monday alone, Georgia voters attended rallies featuring President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden. CBS46 News asked Cobb County voters if the visits swayed their decision in the historic “twin” senate runoffs.
“Not really. I kind of already knew, and I did my own research,” said Tamika Rollins. “I don’t follow the ‘he said’ and the hearsay.”
“Yes and no,” said Toriana Gresham, “because at the end of the day, everyone has like their own opinion of who they’re already going to vote for.”
“Not really. I’ve had my mind made up for a while now, so I didn’t really get swayed,” said Mitchell Palm.
Political observers will be watching to see whether disgruntled Trump supporters will turn out Tuesday, especially with Trump continually questioning the integrity of the election process.
“I have friends on both sides of the spectrum, said Palm. “Everybody I’ve talked to has still gone out and voted.”
