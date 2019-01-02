Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The safest place for a child riding in the car is, of course, in a car seat. But did you know that car seats expire?
There’s a warning concerning millions of car seats that could be dangerous.
Improper use of car seats is common. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 3 out of 4 car seats are used incorrectly.
That includes the use of expired car seats.
Many of them are unknowingly bought and sold at garage sales or handed down from family members and friends.
Kristen Urso is a car seat expert with the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says car seats definitely have an expiration date.
"In general, we are looking at a 6 year expiration date and that's from a manufacture date, not the date you purchased it or the date you started using it," said Urso.
You can find the expiration date on the bottom of your car seat. Look for the sticker that has the manufactured date and the ‘do not use after’ date.
Manufacturers put expiration dates on car seats because the plastic they're made of can break down over time.
