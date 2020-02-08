GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The National Transportation Safety Board revealed on Sunday that a woman and three men died in a plane crash Saturday in Gordon County.
The Cessna Citation took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Cherokee County about 10 minutes later. It was headed to Nashville, Tenn.
Investigators told CBS46 that the plane crashed in a wooded area about three and a half miles from Mauldin Road in Gordon County.
Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities.
