DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A diesel spill from a cement truck's fuel tank caused major delays for commuters in Dacula early Thursday afternoon.
The spill happened on the westbound ramp to Highway 316 from Sugarloaf Parkway. Authorities say the ramp is currently blocked, as a DOT sand truck has been requested.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.