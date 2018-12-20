Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A program is making developers think twice about investing in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.
The program gives investors tax breaks for building in neighborhoods they probably wouldn't otherwise touch.
But the so-called "opportunity zones" may not be an opportunity for everyone.
The goal is to revitalize some of the most distressed communities where there is more blight than development and officials say if you tear down and rebuild, you will get some major tax breaks.
Bruce Levell with the U.S. Small Business Administration says the opportunity zone initiative will draw in developers.
“It’s a great incentive. It’s a great shot of adrenaline in a lot of the underserved communities who desperately need some type of economic relief,” said Levell. “If you’re a developer or you’re in business and you sell a particular property and you have a huge capital gain check to write to the government, that check can go to the opportunity zone.”
And that money would not be subjected to the current capital gain tax. In addition, the 260 opportunity zones in the state are said to represent some of the most impoverished communities identified by state officials.
Many of them are right here in metro Atlanta. But that has some concerned about gentrification.
“Who is the opportunity for”, asked realtor Reunekiea Williams. “It is called an opportunity zone but the people who are winning are the investors and the city with increased values and taxes.”
Williams says in many cases where improvised areas are redeveloped the current residents are forced out as property values increase.
“Families in these areas created the fabric of these areas, the make-up of these areas and they are the ones getting the short end of the stick,” said Williams.
But those like Levell disagree, saying the effort will pump an estimated $100 million into the economy and give many communities a fresh start.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.