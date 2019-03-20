FULTON COUNTY (CBS46) – The Dignity Museum is putting a spotlight on America’s homeless crisis. Curator Terence Lester said he wanted to create a space for the often voiceless and nameless people seen in shelters and on streets – to share their stories.
Lester turned a shipping container into a traveling museum that features a mobile app and virtual technology. Lester is no stranger to advocacy work, five years ago he started the service organization “Love Beyond Walls” with his wife.
For the museum schedule, click here.
