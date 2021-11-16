ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Dinker Foundation visited the Atlanta Children's Shelter today and served the children and their parents a hot holiday meal.
Organizers of the event say it is the least they could do after a couple of rough years.
More than 45,000 children in Georgia experience homelessness as some point.
