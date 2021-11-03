ATLANTA (CBS46) — The director of the Fulton County Elections Board is resigning effective Dec. 31.
Richard Barron says that he is leaving on a "high note."
The chairman of the board says Barron was not forced to resign, but that the politics were a distraction and Barron felt as long as he was there, it would be a distraction. Barron has reportedly received death threats since the recent presidential election.
#BREAKING: Fulton Co. Elections Director Richard Barron is resigning, effective Dec. 31. Fulton County leaders say he’s leaving on a ‘high note.’ @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/4ft9ZlAkSF— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) November 3, 2021
In October, two employees were terminated because they allegedly shredded a number of paper voter registration applications.
In February, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted to fire Barron because of his handling of Fulton County's June 2020 primary. President Trump alleged irregularities in Fulton County, including the counting of ballots after a water line break at State Farm Arena and other claims. However, he was able to keep his job.
Chairman Pitts also said that yesterday's election went well. There were a couple of internal issues but they were not the fault of Barron.
