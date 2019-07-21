DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A male dirt bike rider was injured on Sunday evening when he collided with a car.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, however the extent of his injuries is not known. The collision took place in the 4400 block of Abingdon Drive in Stone Mountain.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, a huge group of ATV and dirt bike riders were seen taking over the streets and weaving around motorist across metro Atlanta.
It is not known if the injured male was associated with the large group.
