ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) More than 2,100 people who experienced disability discrimination have received payments from Greyhound following a settlement.
The payments, which total $2,966,000, were part of a broader settlement from 2016. The settlement stated a "nationwide pattern or practices of violation the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide full and equal transportation services to passengers with disabilities."
In addition to the $2 million, an additional $300,000 was paid to specific individuals. Greyhound was issued a $75,000 civil penalty.
"The Department of Justice is committed to eliminating disability-based discrimination in transportation services," said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division.
To read the consent decree click here.
