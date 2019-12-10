ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A young man with disabilities who was abandoned at Grady Hospital has been identified and police have charged his mother with cruelty to children.

Late evening on December 4, surveillance footage caught 37 year-old Diana Elliott with her son, 14 year-old Sheldon Linen, walking around inside the hospital. Officials said, the two never checked in or registered with hospital staff.

Around midnight, a hospital staff found Linen standing alone outside of the hospital.

Police said, Linen had no identification and appeared malnourished; they attempted to communicate with him, but he would not respond to verbal or written communication.

According to investigators, Linen may have Down syndrome.

After further investigation, surveillance footage caught Elliott getting into a red mini van and leaving Linen at the hospital.

Police later caught up with Elliott at a local motel with three other children. She told them that the burden of caring for her special needs son as well as three other children became overwhelming and she decided to leave him at the hospital.

Linen is now being cared for at Grady Hospital and is in the custody of Georgia’s Division of Family and Child Services.

Elliott has been charged with first-degree cruelty to children and is currently in the Fulton County Jail.

This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or call Crime Stoppers.