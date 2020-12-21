An Austell Navy veteran had tears of joy in his eyes after receiving a donated car from two institutions.
On December 18, Freedom Alliance and United Bank partnered to present a 2018 Dodge Journey to Timothy Duffy, a retired naval petty officer.
Duffy was born and raised in Atlanta and decided to enlist in the navy in 2004.
Duffy deployed to Iraq in 2007 where he was exposed to several IED blasts, which left him with post-traumatic stress.
Duffy, a single father of three, said having a vehicle with no payment removes a huge financial burden.
“Currently, I am working on getting out of debt and I’m not able to purchase a reliable vehicle on my own. I feel honored that Freedom Alliance would gift my family with a vehicle.
I am a 100% disabled veteran, so money is tight especially during COVID-19 and the additional, unexpected costs”, said Duffy."
The program, “Driven to Serve”, pairs donated vehicles with service members in need.
This was the 22nd vehicle donated under the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.