RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help finding a 17-year-old disabled teen.
Sy’Lina Jarvis was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at her home in Riverdale. Jarvis suffers from Schizophrenia, anxiety and depression, according to police.
Jarvis is described as a black female, approximately 4’9”, weighing 94 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing red braids in her hair. She also has a gap in her front top teeth and was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.
Anyone with information about Jarvis’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5423.
