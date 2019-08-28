ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Most business make an extra effort to help the disabled, but one veteran says that has not been her experience trying to get to the Mercedes- Benz stadium.
“I love my Falcons, win, lose or draw but there comes a time when as a noted songstress once said, 'what’s love got to do with it,” said disabled veteran and Falcons’ season ticket holder Daphne Ivery.
Ivery says she’s fed up with her beloved team and to find out why you just have to take the 1,151 steps across the Northside Drive flyover ramp.
“My concern is basically with the ramp. It looks like it starts off well but as you go up the incline it goes further and further up, which makes it difficult for people like me, who have degenerate disk disease and hip problems to maneuver it,” added Ivery.
Ivery and others who are mobility impaired say the bridge to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is too steep and too long for them, and as result, they struggle to get across.
“When you get on inclines like the momentum is to go backwards not forwards”, said Ivery as she stopped to take a breath. “You got to have some strength to get up this incline and as you can see it just gets steeper and steeper. And this is the track I do every game. I start, I stop, and I breathe.”
Concerned that Ivery and others with mobility limitations are not getting the assistance they need, CBS46 contacted the stadium.
They told us the bridge is owned by the city of Atlanta. So, we reached out to the city and they said the slope of the ramp is within the 12:1 ratio ADA allows.
Ivery says it isn’t the city’s responsibility to get fans in the game, and that Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Falcons need to do more to help their ADA fans.
“If the Falcons organization really cares about all of the members in the brotherhood they would do more to accommodate all of us not just the able boded people,” added Ivery.
Stadium officials say once in the building it is completely accessible and they even have a team of 30 who are dedicated to helping those who need ADA assistance.
To which Ivery responded, “You have 30 people? And you have how many patrons? I’m not saying you need a person for every patron, but when you have people with disabilities pushing a wheelchair really. Inside is very ADA accessible, but if you can’t get in what’s the point?"
Ivey adds the treck to the stadium is so difficult that she will likely not attend any more games.
“I’m an avid Falcons fan but at this point I’m willing to forgo the money I’ve paid for a season ticket and enjoy watching at home on my couch where I know I’m safe and secure, and it shouldn't have to be that way.
Ivery also says the stadium officials offered her handicapped parking for an additional $300, but she says that offer was not only insulting but penalizes her for being disabled.
CBS46 will continue follow this issue to see if the stadium makes any adjustment to help their ADA fans.
