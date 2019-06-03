DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is working to get results for a disabled DeKalb County water customer.
Life is a constant challenge for 66-year-old David Sampson.
“My cerebral palsy has caused me to lose physical coordination,” Sampson said.
Sampson struggles with cerebral palsy making it very difficult to communicate, let alone resolve a billing dispute with the water department. Fortunately, his longtime friend and medical aide Michael Dupree has been by his side.
“They’re charging us for water that we’re not using,” Dupree said.
Dupree said they turned off their irrigation system last November to allow the county to install a new meter.
“There are only three digital numbers and none of them are moving to indicate that water is moving,” Dupree said.
And for the past six months they said they have not used their sprinkler system, yet the county billed them more than $150.
“I can’t figure out what I’m being billed for,” Sampson said.
Sampson said he contacted Dekalb County numerous times and couldn’t get anyone to address the issue.
“Finally, someone referred us to irrigation which was the appropriate person to talk to. They said they would call back and schedule us and we haven’t heard from them since,” Dupree said.
So CBS46 pressed county officials for an explanation and they immediately sent a worker out to inspect the meter.
Perhaps it will be one less challenge Sampson has to face.
“I’d be delighted,” Samson said.
DeKalb County officials sent the following statement regarding the matter.
“A technician visited the location today. After reviewing the account history, it was determined that Mr. Sampson's irrigation water meter was inadvertently set up as the domestic (residence) meter in the billing system. The county has corrected all billing information and will continue to work with the customer until the issue is fully resolved.”
“DeKalb County encourages residents with water billing concerns to file a dispute. Customers in the dispute process will continue to receive water service and will not be penalized while the account is being reviewed. To file a dispute, contact DeKalb County Water Billing at 404-371-3000 or dekalbwaterbillingfn@dekalbcountyga.gov.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.