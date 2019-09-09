ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The remnants of Hurricane Dorian are still being felt in the Bahamas and several local organizations are doing what they can to help out.
The Bahamas Consul General, law enforcement, non-profit organization Caring for Others, media and trucking partners are helping bring much needed disaster relief to the area.
The #ConvoyOfCare is working directly with the Bahamas Consulate General in Atlanta to being relief to the country. Please go to https://t.co/DA5zagI3aM for information on collection sites for Wed and Thu of this week! #BahamasStrong pic.twitter.com/N0CO44K2wT— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 9, 2019
Collection locations, dates, and times are as follows:
- Georgia State Stadium (old Turner Field), 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta
- Caring for Others, 3537 Browns Mill Road, SE, Atlanta
- Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 GA Hwy 92, Woodstock
- WSB TV Studios, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta
They'll collect items on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information
