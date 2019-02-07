DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – U.S. Marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force are asking for the public’s help finding a disbarred attorney who is wanted for the murder of his mother in DeKalb County last week.
The Marshals Service said Richard V. Merritt had an ankle monitor on and was set to surrender on February 1 to law enforcement after being sentenced to 30 years in jail after he was convicted of stealing money from clients and elder abuse.
U.S. Marshals said that Merritt didn’t show up to turn himself in and on February 2, they found his elderly mother had been violently killed. A vehicle belonging to Merritt was found at the scene, but his mother’s car was not located.
Marshals said Merritt may be driving a 2009 silver Lexus RX350 with a Georgia tag of CBV 6004. The U.S. Marshals Service said Merritt may have shaved his head or changed his appearance in other ways and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Marshals said do not try to engage Merritt if you see him and instead call law enforcement. If you have any information about Merritt’s whereabouts, call 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
