'Disbelief anger and outrage': Road Rage turns violent near State Capitol building

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A road rage incident caught on camera turned violent Tuesday morning, after a driver seemingly fired at least two shots from a pistol towards the driver of another car following a brief confrontation in traffic.
“I always hear gunshots, road rage, stuff like that but I haven’t seen something close to me like that,” said one man who witnessed and filmed the incident and asked to remain anonymous. “I start recording the other girl start to shoot, and the other car backed up just to avoid the bullet and I tried to back up but I couldn’t because there is two cars behind there or one car, so I tried to lower myself under the seat.”
The shooting happened at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue SE in downtown Atlanta, right next to the Nathan Deal Judicial Center and near the Capitol building and Atlanta City Hall. Both drivers involved drove away following the incident, and the witness who took the video told CBS46 it appeared as though the gunshots missed the other driver and no one was injured.
Both the witness and his partner say they attempted to contact the Atlanta Police Department but were unsuccessfully. Following a CBS46 inquiry, APD said that they are looking to get in contact with the witness in order to investigate the incident.
“Outrage. Anger and outrage,” said the witnesses’ partner. “Disbelief anger and outrage because this is just out of control in this city. It’s just too much. Its stunning the carnage the death tool, it’s just stunning.”
If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.