HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County disc jockey has been accused of inappropriately touching a male teenager.
A police report states that Malcolm Rhodes, 24, allegedly touched a 15-year-old on Sept. 7. Rhodes is a contact DJ who is associated with various venues in the county.
He is charged with child molestation, sexual battery, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Investigators now say, "there is concern of other possible victims." They are asking that anyone with information of suspicious contact with Rhodes contact police.
"It's scary because it makes you question the motives of everybody you're around," said Henry County mother Sheena Clark. "Uneasy, uncomfortable, I have three young children," said Clark who put Rhodes up at her house for three months last year.
Rhodes came into contact with many children in the county as he would DJ mostly at events for children, including at Henry County Schools.
"There's a lot of anger geared towards why the school would let somebody that isn't a parent or isn't part of the school or associated with the school in anyway have so much contact with students," said Clark
Upon learning of the investigation, Henry County School released the following statement:
"Parents and Guardians,
We are emailing you to let you know of some news that was shared with us by law enforcement today. We were notified by the Henry County Police Department that they have arrested a local DJ on several charges pertaining to a minor.
We were shocked to learn of this information, but we are working with law enforcement in their investigation. It is our understanding that this DJ may have provided music services at your school before, however, preliminary information provided does not indicate that any of the allegations against this individual pertain to any on-campus activities with the school or district.
The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority, and this individual will not be utilized for any future events. If you have further questions, please reach out to your school administrator."
Rhodes has also worked for a number of years at the Starlite Family Fun Centers in the county. When CBS46 reached out, they declined to comment.
Anyone with information can contact Henry County Police Detective D. Gray 770-288-8266.
