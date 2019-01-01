Loganville, GA (CBS46) Police say discarded fireworks are to blame for a fire that caused extensive damage to a Gwinnett County home early Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at the home on the 1600 block of Summit Glen Circle in unincorporated Loganville.
Five adults were inside of the home at the time the fire broke out and all were able to make it out safely.
Investigators say the fire started after spent fireworks were thrown into a trash can that was against the side of the home.
The fire spread up a wall, causing severe damage to the exterior of the home as well as the roof.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected.
