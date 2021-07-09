ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s an end of era. The well-known Disco Kroger on Piedmont road is closing its doors for good.
“ I don’t understand why they’re leaving are they not making enough money?" said shopper David Smith.
According to the Buckhead Development Review Committee, the owner, Regency Centers, wants to replace the Disco Kroger with a new "Top line" Grocer as it remakes Piedmont Peachtree Crossing.
“It’s just a part of history of Atlanta’s history that’s going to be torn down and that’s unfortunate because a lot of that has happened so hopefully they’re going to rebuild and hopefully when they rebuild will keep a piece of it at least,” said long time shopper Leah Fleming.
Regency Centers say they will preserve the disco ball and mural painted by the artist Dr. Dax, in honor to the famous 1970s Limelight Disco Club once located on the site.
“ A lot of the simpler things in life are some of the more special things and we’re seeing that all over Atlanta where you keep seeing some of the classics being torn down and replaced by the new shiny things,” Fleming said.
Despite there being no demolition date for the Disco Kroger, Regency center owners say construction on a new grocery store could begin late next year and be completed in early 2024.
“ Being that I work like literally down the street I’ll be affected by it so I would like for it to stay,” Smith said.
According to Buckhead DRC officials the owner’s intent is to “modernize the improvements and improve aesthetic appeal.”
Shopper Fleming says even if the Disco Kroger is torn down it’s up to the community to keep it alive.
“ Keep talking to talking to one another keep sharing the story people who live around here share it so that the younger generation to know about it,” said Leah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.