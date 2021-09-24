ATLANTA (CBS46) — Disney on Ice is back in Atlanta for families looking to catch the magic during the last weekend of September.
Tickets are still available for the "Mickey's Search Party" event with various shows happening between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 at the State Farm Arena.
Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all attendees.
CBS46's Sabrina Silva joined organizers and cast members on the ice to offer a peak into some of the fun guests can expect.
To purchase tickets or for more information about Disney on Ice, click here.
