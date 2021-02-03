For the first time since the pandemic hit, Disney on Ice is set to return to metro Atlanta in April, with a social distancing twist.
The show will be held at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth starting on April 15 through April 25.
Tickets went on presale to preferred customers and will go on-sale to the general public next Tuesday, February 9, according to the press release.
Health and safety precautions for the show includes the following:
- Pod seating has been implemented for families and friends to enjoy the show while social distancing from other groups.
- All fans ages 2 and up must wear a face covering to the event.
- Social distancing of at least six feet is required while entering, navigating through and leaving the venue.
- Contactless shopping has been introduced, offering touch-free payments and digital purchasing options for merchandise and souvenirs.
- Disney On Ice character experiences, including guest interactions and meet and greets, have been temporarily halted.
- All guests are asked to do a wellness and temperature check prior to arriving at the venue.
For more information click here.
