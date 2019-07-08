ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Disney is recalling a plush toy based on a character from Toy Story 4 because of a possible choking hazard.
The googly plastic eyes on the Forky 11 toy could come off and possibly choke young children.
If you have one of them, you should take it away from your child and return it to where you bought it for a refund.
Disney has a toll-free line to answer any questions you might have. That number is 866-537-7649. Or you can e-mail them at personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.