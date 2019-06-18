ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Roswell Police 911 dispatcher got quite an adrenaline rush this morning when she helped a couple deliver baby over the phone.
Not only did the dispatcher help deliver the baby, but there was a language barrier…and something else quite unusual about this birth.
A local man called 911 around ten o’clock this morning when his wife, who is 32 weeks pregnant, went in labor.
It came in as a language call from a man who only speaks Spanish, so Gina Thrasivoulou connected him to their language service.
“It was crazy, because it was language line, so I wasn’t dealing with the husband directly, it was through the interpreter, and having to relay everything, so you have to treat it differently than if you were talking directly to the person,” dispatcher, Gina Thrasivoulou, told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern.
On top of that, Thrasivoulou had to walk him through additional steps, because the baby was born still in the amniotic sac.
“If the sac doesn’t immediately break open, then pinch the sac with your fingers and twist it hard, using your fingers to tear it open,” you can hear Thrasivoulou telling the translator in the 911 call that CBS46 requested.
She sent the paramedics as she helped over the phone and can now say she helped deliver a healthy baby girl.
“Relief, you know, and everyone listens, everyone kind of tunes in when you hear something like that, and then you feel everyone’s shoulders kind of rest and everyone takes a deep breath,” added Thrasivoulou.
The Roswell Police department gifted her with a plaque today for a job well done.
“On behalf of Roswell 911, and the Roswell Police Department, it’s been a very long time since we had a baby delivery here, especially one so special, so we wanted to present you with this plaque we made, and the fire department dropped off your very first stork pin,” said Roswell Police 911 Communications Director, Melissa Alterio, as she handed over the plaque.
Mom and baby are doing fine at a nearby hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.