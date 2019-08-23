UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) As many as 44 people are looking for a place to live after fire destroyed an eight unit apartment complex in Union City on Thursday.
The fire ripped through the Summit apartments on the 6300 block of Oakley Road in Union City.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
No injuries were sustained.
The American Red Cross is assisting those affected with lodging, clothing and other personal items.
