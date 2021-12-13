ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was found in northwest Atlanta with a gunshot wound believed to be sustained from an altercation with another driver.
It happened around 6:59 p.m. on Sunday along Julian Street. According to police, the man was driving when he became involved in an argument with another person who was driving a grey vehicle at the time.
That's when the driver of the grey vehicle threw an object at the man, which escalated when shots were fired.
The man was taken to the hospital and is recovering.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
