ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between two men resulted in a shooting in northeast Atlanta early Sunday evening.
Atlanta Police were dispatched to Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Jr where they found a man who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital and reported to be in serious condition.
Police arrested one suspect at this time. After further investigation, it appeared that the victim was shot during a dispute. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.