ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning dispute between two men took a turn for the worst in northeast Atlanta on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. after reports of a person injured call in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Linden Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from stab wounds and was reported bleeding heavily.
The suspect allegedly involved in the incident was at the scene when officials arrived.
EMS reported to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Medical examiners said the man was reported in stable condition.
After further investigation, the two men were walking along the roadway when they became involved in a dispute with one another, police said.
The suspect 44-year-old Shabazz Morgan then presented a pocket knife and stabbed the victim several times. Police arrested Morgan and charged him with aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Morgan was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment and will then be transferred to Fulton County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
