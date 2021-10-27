ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dolphin Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police say a verbal altercation between several men resulted in the shooting.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details on this incident.
