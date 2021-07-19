ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A dispute between two people ended in a shooting early Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at home on Wilson Mill Road in southwest Atlanta around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived to they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police reported.
After further investigation, the victim and the suspect knew each other and were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to gunfire, according to APD.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
