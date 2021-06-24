DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between two men ended in a shooting outside of a Walmart in DeKalb County early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the Walmart parking lot on Gresham Road in southeast Atlanta around 3:55 p.m.
Police say two men got into a dispute when they both pulled out weapons and began shooting at each other.
According to investigators, both men are in stable condition.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
