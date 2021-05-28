ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in southwest Atlanta on Thursday.
Homicide detectives said the incident happened after a dispute escalated to gunfire at a home in the 2100 block of Larchwood Rd. SW. When emergency workers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.