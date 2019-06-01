ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Coronet Way NW.
According to APD, a man suffered from a gunshot wound due to being involved in a dispute with another person prior to the shooting.
Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time and they have reported he was alert, conscious and breathing.
This is an on-going investigation.
