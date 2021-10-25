ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man, believed to be in his mid 30s, is dead following a shooting at Amsterdam Walk that began as an argument involving a luxury car.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Atlanta police say some sort of altercation took place after someone was reportedly leaning on the victim's orange Jaguar.
Shortly after, the car owner suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Details are limited at this time. The suspect remains at-large.
CBS46 will have the latest updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.