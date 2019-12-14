ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – One person was injured after shots rang out Saturday afternoon in the food court at Cumberland Mall.
The shooting was initially reported as an active shooter incident, but Cobb County police later confirmed it was a dispute that resulted in shots fired. The suspect fled the scene, but police have identified him and are working to find him.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Cumberland Mall is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen later this afternoon.
