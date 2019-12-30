Dispute turns lethal in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute over a dog cost a man his life in a fatal Stone Mountain shooting.
DeKalb County police say the 20-year male victim was shot around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hairston Road.
He was transported to an area hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Police are working to identify suspects.
