Mary Carol and John Harsch were married for nearly 18 years, until a distracted driver took John's life while he was cycling in the middle of the day.
"I’ll never get over it. I never stop thinking about it," said Harsch. "The driver of the vehicle never saw John and never hit the breaks,' she said about the incident nearly five years ago.
Harsch took her pain and helped to pass Georgia's first distracted driving laws in 2018. She's been following efforts to crack down on distracted driving ever since.
"When I see people cavalierly driving down the roads on their phones, holding their phones in their hands, they just really have no idea what that split second decision can do to someone else’s life," Harsch told CBS46 's Hayley Mason.
Currently, first-time distracted drivers in Georgia can go to court with proof they’re bought a device to make the cell phone hands-free and they’ll be forgiven. Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, who sponsored the initial laws, is now pushing to remove the first-time offender waiver in Georgia.
"It’s essentially a slap on the wrist to go into a court and fill out an affidavit and say it’s my first time I’ll never do it again. It’s the only misdemeanor in Georgia code where we allow this. It’s time for this waiver to go," Rep. Carson said.
Instead of a warning the first time, the first offense would be a $50 fine and one point on your driving record. The second offense will be $100 and two points. The third offense will be $150 and three points.
To make hands-free driving easier, Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, just passed a bill in the house making it legal again for drivers to affix their cell phones on the front windshield using a mount.
"It didn’t make sense to me," Barr stated about the current laws banning windshield mounts. "We just told folks they couldn’t hold their phone and it's also illegal now to have that phone held in a device on the windshield." His bill now heads to the Senate for a floor vote.
Robin Purdy whose car was totaled after being hit by a distracted driver says she too wants to see changes.
"I may wear hearing aids for the rest of my life and so the person behind me might get a slap on the wrist but, yet I will be dealing with the effects of the accident for the rest of my life," said the woman who suffered back and neck injuries after being rear-ended. "It’s time to take more serious action," she said.
Carson's bill is currently assigned to the House Rules committee. He hopes it will head to a full House floor vote within the next week.
