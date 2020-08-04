JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A run-off in the race for a seat on the District 7 Board of Education is scheduled for August 11.
Early voting ends August 7. To cast a vote, visit the Board of Elections and Registration office located at 121 South McDonough Street, Annex 2. Voters may also visit the polling location at the Forest Park Branch Library.
Voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All other District 7 polling locations open August 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced.
Voting Locations:
- Fountain Elementary
- Babb Middle
- Haynie Elementary
- Tara Elementary
- Victory Point International Ministries
- Lee Headquarters Library
- Morrow Municipal Complex
Visit the Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration for voting information, and to download a sample ballot:
https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration
