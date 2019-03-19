ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The election to replace Councilman Ivory Young Jr. will head into a runoff.
Young died last year while in office.
Byron Amos leads the votes with 358. Antonio Brown is second with 295 but Greg Clay is only two votes behind.
Two hundred and twenty-eight absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Young's widow ran but did not make the runoff.
The runoff will take place next month.
