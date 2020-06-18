ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a news briefing Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard presented his evidence for charging two Atlanta Police officers involved in the Rayshard Brooks' case.
“We concluded and considered it as one of our important considerations that Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Howard said.
Howard concluded that Brooks was not a threat to officers. Even though body cam footage shows him wrestle with officers, then take one of their stun guns and fire it while running away.
Attorney Lance LoRusso calls it nothing more than a publicity stunt by Howard. He's the attorney for former Officer Garrett Rolfe who is charged with felony murder.
“That was information that we absolutely believe was incorrect. Some of it is blatantly false,” LoRusso said.
“Mr. Brooks was never informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence. And this is a requirement of the APD when one is charged with DUI,” Howard said.
“This notion that Paul Howard said that he had no idea he was being taken into custody and they violated a rule, you can hear the video and my client says I think you've had too much to drink to drive a car and starts putting his [Brooks] hand behind his back,” LoRusso said.
The DA also said that Officer Rolfe failed to immediately render life-saving aide to Brooks after he was shot, and even kicked him while he was down.
“What we discovered was that during the two minutes and twelve seconds that Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground,” Howard said.
“It concerns me greatly what I heard in there. My client did not kick anybody. My client rendered aide. My client monitored this man’s pulse and when it faded, he did CPR trying to save his life,” LoRusso said.
Rolfe's attorney said that he believes that when the truth comes out, his client will be vindicated.
