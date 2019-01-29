ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- One week after police shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison, his family is still at a loss. Jimmy’s aunt, Tammie Featherstone, spoke with CBS46 about the incident.
“We need to know what’s going on,” Featherstone said.
She said her nephew was unarmed when a federal task force tracked him down at the Allen Hills Apartments in Atlanta last week and shot him in the face.
“It has just been so much pain that we’re going through right now. No answers, we haven’t been contacted, sleepless nights and some nights we don’t want to eat,” Atchison’s father Jimmy Hill said.
Atchison was wanted on an armed robbery charge and was hiding in a closet at the complex when he was killed by a member of the task force. The family’s attorney, Tanya Miller, said they still have not received details about the final moments.
“They will be burying him on Thursday and they still don’t know how he died and they don’t know why he died and despite their efforts to get information they seem to be running into walls. Brick walls,” Miller said.
As it turns out, Miller said the Fulton County District Attorney’s office contacted the family about investigating the incident. She said the task force involved in this shooting death was also involved in that of Jamarion Robinson. An East Point man who was reportedly shot 59-times more than two-years-ago while police were serving a warrant.
“We look forward to meeting with the DA or any other law enforcement official that is responsible for investigating this shooting,” Miller said.
CBS46 contacted the Fulton County District Attorney's office to find out what their next move will be, but their offices were closed Tuesday due to the threat of winter weather. The family is hopeful the DA will help them get to the bottom of what happened.
