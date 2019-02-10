ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The candidates running for the District 3 Atlanta City Council seat had the opportunity to address voters on Sunday.
“You got to know the candidates. There are ten people running. When you have ten people running in an election, that is a special election, those are ten different voices, ten different agendas, ten different viewpoints, and you have to create opportunities where people will sit down and actually get a chance to ask questions that they care about,” said CBS political analyst Rashad Richey, who was also one of the panelists.
The District 3 seat opened after Ivory Lee Young Jr. passed away in November. Nine of the 10 candidates currently running debated a wide range of issues. Each candidate shared their plan to address gentrification and poverty. They also discussed how they would bring jobs to the area and addressed the education disparities in the district.
At one point the debate got heated, but event organizer Shelley Wynter says the debate wasn’t about the candidate issues with each other, instead it was about how they would address the concerns of residents.
“I think it’s incumbent on the next person to do a great job because this district has been under appreciated. Midtown is blowing up which is part of this district but right across this street is dilapidation and destruction,” added Wynter.
